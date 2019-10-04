Papua New Guinea - Programme Update | June-September 2019

Highlights

IOM provided displacement profiles to the Disaster Management Team to help inform evidence-based humanitarian responses following Ulawun Volcanic activity last June in West New Britain province.

IOM facilitated review workshops for Disaster Risk Management Strategies and Standard Operating Procedures in Autonomous Region of Bougainville and Oro province.

Three years on, the Kilip community in Jiwaka province continue to thrive owing to the benefits of past support provided by IOM, USAID and European Commission.

Programme Update

IOM in close cooperation with the National Disaster Centre (NDC) continues to support the Government at the national and sub-national levels in addressing disaster risks associated with natural hazards through its Community Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) programming. Recorded benefits arising from IOM interventions in the past three months include improved food and livelihood security, and enhanced access to safe drinking water in several grassroots communities across the country.

From 20 to 21 June 2019, IOM provided technical assistance in the review of Provincial Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Strategies and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Autonomous Region of Bougainville and Oro province. Upon finalization, these will be used as formalized actions for reducing hazard-related disaster risk and setting the strategic direction for the beneficiary provinces to become more resilient to disasters including guiding the application of a unified set of procedures to effectively support disaster risk management at the provincial level.

Upon request by the NDC, IOM deployed the first round of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) from 28 to 29 June to identify people displaced by Ulawun Volcanic activity, and provided multi-sectoral data to humanitarian partners on gaps and needs, displacement patterns and monitoring to inform the coordinated and targeted delivery of aid to those most in need. IOM conducted two rounds of DTM site assessments, and registered displaced households living in Bakada and Kabaya government run care centres.