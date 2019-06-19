The Papua New Guinea Polio Outbreak Response 2018 summarizing the accomplishments of the Government of Papua New Guinea, with support from the World Health Organization, UNICEF and other partners in responding to the polio outbreak in the country was just released. The Report documents the activities across three components of the comprehensive outbreak response plan, focusing on supplementary immunization activities; enhanced surveillance; and communication and social mobilization.

The Report is dedicated to the thousands of polio heroes in Papua New Guinea who work tirelessly to protect millions of children from polio.