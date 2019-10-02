02 Oct 2019

Papua New Guinea - Mount Ulawun Volcanic eruption (GDACS, DARWIN VAAC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
02 Oct 2019

Following the Mount Ulawun eruption on 1 October, the volcanic explosion activity continues, the ash plume rose 6,100 m altitude and is moving in south-west direction at 37 km/h.

The eruption has forced the evacuation of several people who recently returned to their homes, following a previous eruption and evacuation.

As of 10.00 a.m. local time 2 October, the eruption of Ulawun continues via a new vent, low on its south-west flank. The alert level remains at stage 3, indicating a high threat to life. Seismicity remains high with tremors of similar intensity or slightly above. If the eruption continues, or the lava effusion rate increases, areas to the north-west of the current vent may be affected. Ash can be expected in down-wind areas.

