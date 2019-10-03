Papua New Guinea - Mount Ulawun Volcanic eruption (GDACS, DARWIN VAAC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 Oct 2019
- The activity of Mount Ulawun (West New Britain Province, New Britain island) is slightly decreasing since the ash plume rose approximately 3,000 m. According to media, people living close to the volcano have been preventively evacuated.
- The Manam volcano (Manam island) located 700 km west of Mount Ulawun began to erupt on 28 September and, as of 2 October, the ash column has risen to 3,000 m. There are no reports of any casualties or damage.
- According to the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre, as of 2 October, a red aviation color code has been issued both for Ulawun and Manam.