PNG
Papua New Guinea - Manam volcano eruption (GDACS, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO daily Flash of 20 April 2022)
- Between 16-18 April, the Manam volcano, located in Manam island, approximately 13 km off the northern coast of mainland Papua New Guinea, erupted and the ash plumes reached an estimated height of 13.7 km.
- According to UN OCHA, no casualties have been reported, however, the three communities of Baliau, Kuluguma, and Yassa (Manam Island) have been covered by smoke, ash and volcanic products. A 3 cm layer of ash has also affected a number of houses, food gardens, coconut palms, wells and water catchment facilities.
- According to the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre, a red aviation colour code has been issued on 18 April.