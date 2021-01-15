Papua New Guinea – Landslides (DG ECHO partners, government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 January 2021)

Continuous heavy rain has caused a series of landslides during 4-8 January in Antinga ward, Mul-Baiyer district, Western Highlands province. The landslides have affected two villages so far, destroying three houses in one village along with local water sources, home gardens, cash crops and livestock, according to the provincial disaster office. As of 15 January, a third village has also been evacuated anticipating additional landslides. Displaced and evacuated residents are staying with family and relatives in nine villages. At least 100 people are temporarily displaced, according to media reports.