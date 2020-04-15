PNG
Papua-New Guinea, Landslide (NOAA-CPC, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 April 2020)
A landslide triggered by heavy rain occurred on 10 April in Kundiawa-Gembogl District, Chimbu Province (central Papua New Guinea), causing fatalities and damage.
Media report at least 10 fatalities, 20 houses and additional food gardens, were destroyed or damaged. Several water supply systems were damaged, and road access to the affected area remains limited. As of 15 April, 7 bodies were recovered.
Heavy rain is forecast over central Papua New Guinea on 15-17 April.