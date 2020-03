• A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall occurred in Tambul-Nebilyer district (Western Highlands Province) on 21 March, causing fatalities and damage. • According to media, as of 23 March, 10 people have died and 2 are still missing. At least 1,000 people have been affected and several houses and crops destroyed. • Over the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast across the affected province.