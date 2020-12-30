Papua New Guinea - Landslide (DG ECHO, Humanitarian partners, PNG Government, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 December 2020)

Heavy rain triggered a landslide near Tolukuma Mine in Saki village, Goilala district, Central province. At least 13 people were confirmed dead with a number of people missing. Continuous rain hinders the rescue and assessment efforts.

The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain over the weekend in the Highlands, Momase and New Guinea Islands regions. Western Highlands, Morobe and Madang provinces will also experience strong winds and possible thunderstorms. Possible flooding and landslide warnings have been issued for these regions as a result of above-normal rainfall.