Papua New Guinea — Internal Displacement Overview: Autonomous Region of Bougainville Hagogohe Conflict — North Bougainville (15 July 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 10 July 2022, the Disaster and Emergency Director for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville was alerted by community representatives in Hagogohe Constituency about a conflict caused because of a land dispute between people from Somar and Mogu villages located in Ward 5, Hagogohe Constituency in North Bougainville Electorate. In response, a joint assessment team that included the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG), Police and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) was deployed to assess the situation. A total of 82 individuals have been displaced and three persons who got injured because of this conflict are receiving treatment. Those displaced have sought refuge at Karahun Tsuhana village in Gogohe 1. Peace mediation efforts started on 12 July 2022 and are ongoing with the support of the ABG Department of Community Government, Disaster Directorate, police and the local Chiefs. The peace mediation process is expected to be concluded by 22 July 2022 to allow the internally displaced persons (IDPs) to return to their homes.