Papua New Guinea - Internal conflict (DG ECHO, DMT, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 April 2021)

The recent fighting between the Tapo and Agarabi tribes began following a disagreement over land rights related to a small alluvial mine. Prior to an agreed exchange of compensation on 13 March, a fight erupted which led to six members of the Agarabi tribe being killed and homes of Agarabi tribe members being destroyed. A peace agreement was to be signed on 8 April, but an unrelated dispute between women from the two parties ahead of this signing and prompted renewed fighting between the tribes. A total of nine members of the Tapo tribe and ten members of the Agarabi tribe have been killed so far, with many more injured. Over 1000 persons are estimated to have been displaced by the violence. Homes and food gardens have been destroyed. It has been reported Kainantu District Hospital is currently closed. The United Nations calls for peace in the Eastern Highlands Province.