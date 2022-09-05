Papua New Guinea: Highlands Violence funding update (5 September 2022)

OVERVIEW

A total of US$16.6 million is required through the Papua New Guinea Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan to respond to the needs of people affected by violence in the Highlands region. To date, about $1.8 million has been pledged, with the majority of initial contributions coming from the Australian Government. More funding providers are expected in the coming weeks. A total of $903,000 has been allocated, with 36 per cent going straight to non-government organizations in the conflict-affected provinces of Hela, Enga, and the Southern Highlands. Emergency conditions in the Highlands are expected to last about three to six months, with another three to six months for transition to recovery and rehabilitation. The key immediate needs identified include emergency food, potable water, emergency shelter items, and other relief goods such as kitchen, hygiene, and dignity kits. As of 5 September, the response plan is only 11 per cent funded.