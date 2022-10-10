Papua New Guinea: Highlands Violence Disaster Management Team Flash Update No. 06 (As of 7 October 2022)

This update is produced by the Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team (DMT) in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 16 September to 7 October 2022. For more information, please contact the DMT Secretariat.

HIGHLIGHTS

Resurgences of violence in Enga, Hela and Southern Highlands coincided with the celebration of Independence Day into the weeks that followed. As of 23 September, 3,467 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are being hosted in Kompiam district of Hela.

Violence reported in Western and Eastern Highlands, Jiwaka and Chimbu provinces.

The Enga provincial administration conducted and needs assessment to inform a proposed women and child protection intervention.

Provincial assessment teams in Enga, Hela and Jiwaka are planning to conduct assessment of the displacement situation using IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix.

USD 3.2m contribution by USAID to fund Highlands Humanitarian Response.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

From 16 September to 7 October, incidents of election-related and ethnic violence continued to be reported in the upper highlands provinces of Enga, Hela, and Southern Highland and lower highlands provinces of Eastern and Western Highlands, Chimbu and Jiwaka. Based on 2011 census figures, these new locations represent approximately 108 thousand people potentially affected.

In Enga, humanitarian operations remain suspended except for Wabag. Reports indicate that tribal fighting following the elections is now concentrated and ongoing in Kompiam where a group using high-powered weapons reportedly mount attacks on the village. Murders of two men and the rape of two women have been reported as well. IDPs, numbering 3,647 people according to an assessment done by the Baptist Union, are also being hosted in Ambum and Wali Tirua local level governments (LLGs) of Kompiam by members of their clans or families. The continuing violence force them to move constantly. Besides Kompiam, IDPs are also staying in Porgera, Kandep, and Wapenamanda.

In Hela Province, a clash between two groups supporting competing political figures occurred on 16 September in Yambaraka, Lower Wage of Magarima District, Hela Province. The situation remains tense as each side hunts their opponents throughout the districts making the two over-land routes between Tari and Mendi (Southern Highlands) via Magarima unsafe. IDPs continue to be hosted in Hiri and Yambaraka in Lower and Upper Wage respectively. The displaced population are highly mobile but cannot access food gardens or marketplaces for fear of attack. Peace mediation led by the provincial authorities and neutral community leaders is in progress and assessment of care centres (IDP sites) will be conducted in the coming week.

Election-related violence have been reported in Kagua-Erave, Mendi-Munihu and Nipa-Kutubu districts of Southern Highlands, during the Independence Day celebrations period continuing until 21 September. Tensions were said to be very high in the Sugu valley area in Nipa-Kutubu and in the Munihu station in Mendi-Munihu. Government and public services, schools, business activities and free movement of people were adversely affected. Police and security forces personnel were on the ground to monitor developments.

In Lumusa, Mul-Baiyer District of the Western Highlands, conflict stemming from the elections has resulted in the death of 6 persons, the displacement of 380 households and the burning of a primary school, four churches, two aid posts and 380 houses. IDPs are currently hosted in Lumusa Station and Singua Village. The Provincial Police Commander and a team of security personnel travelled to Lumusa on 29 September to discuss peace among the warring factions. More security personnel were deployed on 30 September and a peace and order committee is expected to arrive and make arrangements for total cease fire, signed agreements and further negotiations on compensation.

In Jiwaka, reports indicate that election-related violence erupted in Kumbal, Tabibuga and Tombil of Jimi District and resulted in the closure of three primary schools, seven elementary schools, one high school, and one health centre. Ninety-eight houses and three government offices were also burned down. The displacement situation is also expected to be assessed in the coming week.

On 30 September, there was a report of tribal fighting at the outskirts of the Chimbu-Jiwaka provincial border near Kerowagi town involving the Damba tribal group. Reports suggested that the delivery ward and doctor’s residence of Bundun Health Center was indiscriminately burnt down, although the main hospital wing was saved. The tribal feud is said to be into its third month and has displaced communities. Four lives were reportedly lost and properties destroyed. A market along the Highlands Highway is reportedly closed down due to this tribal feud.

In Goroka, Eastern Highlands, retaliatory violence among members of the Bena, Henganofi and Nagamiufa tribes escalated to the attack and burning of Nagamiufa Village on 19 September. Over 400 displaced Nagamiufa women and children are sheltered within Bihute Jail. Fifty are sheltering within the SDA church. Others fled to the Unggai mountains.. Business operations and government services were suspended in Goroka town. Mobile police squads and national defence forces augmented local police allowing these operations and services to resume with extreme caution. Provincial Government, local parliament members and police have initiated peace mediation. However, a situation update received on 29 September indicated that Goroka is still tense and unpredictable. Allegedly, the Bena and Henganofi factions set up roadblocks along the Highlands Highway at Korofegu. All UN missions to Goroka were suspended.

RESPONSE

USAID has provided USD 3.2 million to fund CCCM/Shelter/Non-Food Items, Food Security, Reproductive Health and Coordination activities by IOM, CARE, UNFPA and UNDP.

In Enga, the provincial administration conducted a needs assessment with UNICEF support on logistics. UNICEF and Child Fund PNG are working on developing a proposed intervention involving awareness-raising, assessment of referral pathways, funding for women and child protection-providers and psychosocial support capacity enhancement.

The Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) met on 13 September to discuss response activities and needs assessment options. It was agreed that the ICCG would implement the version of the national needs assessment form modified by CARE and used in Porgera-Paiela district, Enga, by partners while distributing relief items. IOM will take the lead in rolling out needs assessments in other districts through a similar approach.

The Security Coordination consultant of the Highlands Humanitarian Hub arrived on site on 1 October and travelled to Goroka (EHP), Margarima (Hela Province), Nipa (SHP) and Laiagam (Enga) with the UNDSS Security Advisor for 3 days and carried out security assessments. A Security Assessment Report is being compiled and will include Maps to indicate trouble zones and options/routes for safe delivery of relief supplies to the affected areas.

The Disaster Management Team agreed at a meeting on 28 September that there would be a review and revision of the Highlands Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan in late October. Lastly, as Richard Higgins ends his work with the DMT Secretariat on 30 September, Lindsay Lambi (Lindsay.lambi@undp.org) will be leading the DMT Secretariat moving forward.