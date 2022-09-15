Papua New Guinea: Highlands Violence Disaster Management Team Flash Update No. 05 (As of 15 September 2022)

This update is produced by the Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team (DMT) in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 03 to 15 September 2022. For information on previous developments, please contact the DMT Secretariat.

HIGHLIGHTS

• One man was killed and four others were severely wounded in a machine gun attack in Yambraka during the reporting period. Clashes also continue in Hiri,

• Enga provincial administration says over 31,600 people displaced in four districts, not including Porgera-Paiela district.

• The National Disaster Centre finalized the national response plan which requests PGK10 million from the National Executive Council to support internally displaced persons.

• The National Department of Health has prepositioned nutrition supplies for the three affected provinces.

• A Peace Restoration Committee was established in Mendi comprised of various stakeholders including businesses, churches, community leaders and the police.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In Yambaraka, Magarima district, Hela province, on 3 September, the provincial disaster coordinator reported that one man was killed and four others were severely injured in a machine gun attack reportedly carried out by one tribe against another in retaliation for a death in an ambush previously reported. ICRC reported that in Hiri, Magarima, random attacks continue to be carried out by warring parties although to a lesser degree after a commitment was made to rebuild homes destroyed in the fighting.

ICRC, also reported that fighting between tribes supporting rival candidates was ongoing in Nipa district, Southern Highlands province, during the reporting period. Roadblocks were set up and approximately 15 vehicles were burned. On the other hand, the election-related violence in Pessi 1 and Pessi 2 villages in Nipa Station subsided after initial partial compensation for the deaths and destruction of property were made. In Mendi, strong police and PNG Defence Force presences have allowed a few businesses as well as UN agencies to resume operations.

In Enga, CARE confirms that the situation is currently quiet but still volatile in the districts of concern and especially in Porgera-Paiela district, where basic services have yet to be restored. The caretaker district administrator and councillor of Kompiam shared that the main road from Kompiam to Wabag stations has become accessible although not much travel has been observed due to the continuing tension from a recent killing there.

A representative of the Enga provincial administration has provided preliminary findings on the level of displacement across four of the province’s districts, except for Porgera-Paiela district, where CARE has completed a needs assessment and is compiling its data. It says over 31,600 people are displaced in Lagaip, Kompiam-Ambum, Kandep, and Wapenamanda districts.

According to the provincial administration, in Lagaip district there are 1,500 households (about 9,000 people) affected by the violence. However, it reports only 180 families (about 1,000 people) displaced. Within Lagaip district, it says Pilikambi LLG is the most affected, with 800 households (4,800 people) are affected by violence. Two primary schools, three elementary schools, and the secondary school there remain closed. The three health facilities and five aid posts in Lagaip remain open but lack basic medicines and supplies.

In Kompiam-Ambum district, the most affected areas are 12 wards around Yumbilyam village in Kompiam Rural LLG, where about 10,000 people are displaced. The health facility, all the elementary schools, and the high school have been destroyed.

In Kandep district, about 3,000 households (18,000 people)—43 per cent of the district’s population—are displaced. Five of the district’s seven health facilities all 15 aid posts are closed. The district hospital remains open. Only six of the district’s 53 elementary schools are open and only 17 of its community and primary schools are open. The high school/secondary school is open, but the TVET school is closed.

In Wapenamanda district, Tsak Rural LLG is the most affected, with 400 households (2,400 people) in five villages displaced. The five villages. Including the secondary school, were complete razed during fighting. The health centre and six of 14 aid posts are open, but with limited staffing and inadequate quanitities of basic medicines and supplies.

According to UNDSS, access to all Highlands provinces, except Enga beyond the capital city of Wabag, has been restored.

The districts in Enga beyond the capital city of Wabag remain off limits unless exceptional permission is given from the UN Resident Coordinator upon advice from the UN Safety and Security Advisor for mission critical access. Security escorts must be coordinated through the provincial police commanders and rural commanders.