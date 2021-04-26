Papua New Guinea: Health in Crisis - Amnesty International Submission for the UN Universal Periodic Review, 39th Session of the UPR Working Group, 1-12 November 2021

Introduction

This submission was prepared for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Papua New Guinea (PNG) in November 2021.

In it, Amnesty International evaluates the implementation of recommendations made to PNG in its previous UPR, including in relation to women’s rights and gender based violence, discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, failure to address intercommunal violence, access to adequate health care and pandemic response, climate change and the rights of refugees and asylum seekers.

It also assesses the national human rights framework with regard to the Constitution’s Bill of Rights, access to justice and the lack of an independent and effective national human rights institution in the country.

With regard to the human rights situation on the ground, Amnesty International raises concern about discrimination and violence, health care and the environment. Since making its submission, Amnesty International notes that COVID-19 cases in the country have continued to surge, overwhelming hospitals and health care services. At least two provinces in the country have widespread community transmission, and fears over the safety for health care workers due to lack of PPE, lack of medical equipment and a lack of sufficient medical doctors to adequately respond to the crisis. In addition, there are concerns that sorcery-related violence is on the rise following COVID-19 deaths. 1 PNG will need ongoing support from the international community to respond to the health crisis in line with human rights standards.