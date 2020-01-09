09 Jan 2020

Papua New Guinea - Hailstorm in Mt. Hagen (DG ECHO, National Disaster Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Jan 2020 View Original

  • The provincial disaster office released an assessment report on the impact of the Christmas Day hail storm in Western Highland province. A total of 1,800 people were affected, 1,500 people in Trukuka Memika council ward, 200 people in part of Kungmuka Palga council ward, and 100 people in Jicka Mukuka council ward.

  • Affected families and their livestock will need food and livelihood assistance soon to recover from the impact of the hailstorm. Children may miss school due to food shortages and a lack of income.

  • The provincial disaster office has requested assistance from the provincial government, the National Disaster Centre and humanitarian organisations to help families with emergency food relief and to restore food security and agricultural livelihoods, rebuild homes and to monitor the situation for disease outbreaks and starvation.

