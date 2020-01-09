Papua New Guinea - Hailstorm in Mt. Hagen (DG ECHO, National Disaster Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 January 2020)

The provincial disaster office released an assessment report on the impact of the Christmas Day hail storm in Western Highland province. A total of 1,800 people were affected, 1,500 people in Trukuka Memika council ward, 200 people in part of Kungmuka Palga council ward, and 100 people in Jicka Mukuka council ward.

Affected families and their livestock will need food and livelihood assistance soon to recover from the impact of the hailstorm. Children may miss school due to food shortages and a lack of income.