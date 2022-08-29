Papua New Guinea: Guidance Note - Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items Response Packages

Introduction

In order to consistently and more effectively coordinate the support to affected populations, the Shelter-NFI/CCCM Custer in Papua New Guinea (PNG) has developed this guidance note to harmonize the packaging of Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Item (ES-NFI) assistance in response to the Highlands earthquake. Two standard kits have been developed in order to guide the government and humanitarian partners when planning and implementing the ES-NFI response to the earthquake. The two kits target the main earthquake-affected groups: (1) those displaced in care centers and (2) those affected but staying in or nearby their communities of origin.