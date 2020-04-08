Papua New Guinea - Floods (NOAA-CPC, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 April 2020)

Flooding has been reported across several areas of Papua New Guinea, affecting many people and causing damage.

In Morobe Province (East coast of Papua New Guinea), more than 200 households were affected. Media report that many essential services, including health, education and law and order, have been disrupted by the overflow of Rumu River. Damage was reported to several houses, gardens and public buildings across Gabnaron and Zifasing villages.

In the Gulf Province (South coast) more than 60,000 people have lost their homes and vegetable gardens.