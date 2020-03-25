PNG
Papua New Guinea - Floods (DG ECHO, PNGNDC, PNGMET, NOAA, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 March 2020)
Floods displaced more than 700 people and destroyed homes and gardens have in Chimbu province.
The local authority reported that two hectares of coffee plants have been lost and livestock has drowned. The affected population need to be relocated before they try to rebuild their lives in the same flood prone area.
The community leaders appealed to the provincial and district local authorities to provide relief for the displaced people.
ECHO is monitoring the situation.