PNG
Papua New Guinea- Floods (DG ECHO partners, government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 February 2021)
- Between 20-26 January, continuous heavy rain caused flooding in North, Middle and South Fly districts along the Fly and Strickland rivers. The most affected communities are Obo Station and Middle Fly where at least 3,172 people have no access for drinking water sources. According to the Provincial Disaster Office, the impact of the flood was exacerbated by accumulated sediment from various upstream commercial mining operations.
- Obo Sub-Health Centre reports an increase in water-borne diseases such as, skin rashes, diarrhoea and snake bites in the communities along the Strickland river, Lake Murray and in the main Fly river system, including Manda/Basset and Ereckta communities.
- The province provides USD 28,000 as immediate assistance for the Obo community to address food and water shortages while a more thorough assessment is conducted. It also estimates that an additional USD 154,000 is needed to conduct further assessments and deliver emergency food, water and medical supplies.