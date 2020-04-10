Papua-New Guinea, Floods (DG ECHO, Disaster Management Secretariat) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 April 2020)

An estimated 60,000 people in coastal delta areas of Gulf province are displaced by floods following weeks of heavy rain.

Especially affected are nine local-level governments: Moripi, Toaripi, Taure Lakekamu, Malalaua Urban, Kaipi Melaripi, Kerema Urban, Ihu East, Ihu West and Baimuru. Many of those displaced people are staying in informal encampments along the main road that connects Gulf to Central province.