Papua New Guinea - Flood (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 September 2019)
Extensive damage has been reported across Port Moresby City (south-eastern Papua New Guinea), after continuous rain and the precautionary opening of the reservoir on Mt Eriama caused widespread flooding. As of 26 September, there are no fatalities but several properties and livestock have been damaged or killed. Transport disruptions have been reported across Port Moresby. Heavy rain will continue to affect most of Papua New Guinea over 26-27 September.