Papua New Guinea - Flash floods (PNGMET, NOAA-CPC, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 February 2020)

Flash floods in Mul-Baiyer District (Western Highlinds Province, central Papua New Guinea) have resulted in 4 deaths and 3 people are still missing.

According to media reports, several villages in Mul-Baiyer were flooded after the Kuma River burst its banks. Houses and farmlands have been damaged, 2 bridges destroyed, isolating the affected population.

More heavy rain is forecast over central Papua New Guinea over 6-8 February.