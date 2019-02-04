04 Feb 2019

Papua New Guinea | Emergency Response, Resilience Building and Partnerships | 31 January 2019

International Organization for Migration
Highlights

  • IOM has improved access to potable water in Lagui community, Morobe province through the rehabilitation of a gravity fed water supply system.

  • IOM has enhanced food and livelihood security in rural communities in Jiwaka province through training and the distribution of seeds and farming tools.

  • IOM in partnership with ExxonMobil PNG Limited delivered shelter toolkits to 1,000 households in remote earthquake affected communities in Hela province.

Situation Overview

Papua New Guinea regularly faces emergency situations induced by natural and man-made hazards. This report presents an update of IOM’s work during the last quarter of 2018 and the beginning of 2019. During the reporting period, the country experienced a number of emergency situations including a large fire incident at Kitava compound in Alotau, Milne Bay province, flooding in Minj, Jiwaka province and the eruption of Manam volcano in Madang province. IOM supported the Government to respond to these emergencies by providing non-food items to the displaced and affected population.

Working in close cooperation with government at national, provincial and local government levels, IOM is improving the lives of vulnerable persons in several remote communities in the country. As part of its response to the 2018 Highlands earthquake, IOM promoted safe shelter recovery benefiting 40,969 people in Hela and Southern Highlands provinces.

IOM equipped local communities, schools and health facilities with 17 rain harvesting tanks promoting access to potable water to 26,915 people in Southern Highlands Province.

IOM continues to support the resilience and minimize the risk of disaster-induced migration of local communities as a result of natural hazards, through its Community-Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) programming. Through CBDRM planning in Lagui in Morobe province, IOM supported the implementation of a community driven project which has improved access to clean and safe drinking water for Lagui community members.

