Papua New Guinea: Emergencies and Disaster Management Programme (Oct - Dec 2019)

Highlights

IOM trained state and non-state actors on the use of the Displacement Tracking Matrix to aid disaster preparedness and response in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

IOM extended the CommunityBased Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) programming to East Sepik, Hela and Southern Highlands Provinces.

IOM, Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement International (OISCA) trained local farmers from disaster prone areas on conservation farming in East New Britain Province.

Emergencies and Disaster Management

IOM in close cooperation with the National Disaster Centre (NDC) continues to support Papua New Guinea’s Government (national, provincial and local level) in addressing disaster risks associated with natural hazards through applying the Community Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) programming. As part of its support to vulnerable and at-risk communities, IOM conducted training of trainers to introduce CBDRM to East Sepik, Hela and Southern Highlands Provinces. By doing so, it is hoped that the vulnerable and disaster-prone communities become more actively engaged in the identification, analysis, monitoring and treatment of disaster risks—in order to reduce their vulnerabilities, and enhance their own capacities by developing and implementing their respective CBDRM Plan.

As part of its preparedness and capacity development efforts, IOM trained disaster management actors in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville on the use of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to help improve the collection and use of displacement data during crises situations. The DTM will help in the systematic collection, processing and dissemination of information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations.

In East New Britain Province, 55 local farmers from disaster prone areas were recipients of IOM’s conservation farming training delivered from 07 to 11 October 2019 following a request by United Church Women’s Programme in Navunaram circuit. Delivered with the technical assistance from the Organization for Industrial Spiritual and Cultural Advancement International (OISCA) Rabaul Ecological Technology Training Centre, the training aimed to improve crop production and food security at the local level.