Papua New Guinea: Eastern Highlands Violence Disaster Management Team Flash Update No. 01 (As of 22 September 2022)

This update is produced by Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team (DMT) in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 17 to 22 September 2022. For information on previous developments, please contact the DMT Secretariat.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Days of retaliatory violence over the death of the PNG Ports Corporation CEO have paralysed Goroka town.

• More than 1,000 Nagamiufa villagers are currently displaced, including over 400 currently sheltering within the Bihute Jail premises in Goroka and about 50 sheltering in Nagamiufa SDA Church. Others have fled to the Unggai Mountains.

• Reinforced police presence has averted full-scale tribal conflict allowing Goroka General Hospital, shops, banks, offices, and other business institutions to resume operations with strict security and safety measures, but the situation remains tense until peace talks occur.

• Provincial Government representatives, local MPs and police authorities have initiated peace mediation. Five murder suspects are in jail.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The killing of the CEO for PNG Ports Corporation on 17 September, allegedly following a disagreement with a business partner, has resulted in days of retaliatory violence in Goroka town that has displaced more than 1,000 people. According to local authorities, the man was killed and several others were injured in a brawl that occurred in Nagamiufa Village of Gahuku local-level government, Goroka Rural district, Eastern Highlands province.

On 19 September, relatives of the deceased from Bena and Henganofi attacked Nagamiufa Village and burnt down several houses and other properties, including pig pens, poultry huts, and latrines. No further deaths were reported, but an unconfirmed number of people were wounded and treated at Goroka Hospital. According to the provincial disaster coordinator, about 418 displaced Nagamiufa women and children are currently sheltering within the premises of Bihute Jail in Goroka. Others have fled to the Unggai mountains, while about 50 people are sheltering within the premises of Nagamiufa SDA church. According to CARE International, more than a thousand Nagamiufa villagers in total are currently displaced.

The provincial disaster coordinator says police reinforcement from Mt. Hagen and Lae were deployed to Goroka to assist local police in monitoring the situation and to protect vital infrastructure and installations in the town while the local authorities negotiate between the rival factions to broker peace talks. Until the grieving relatives agree to hold peace talks, the situation is expected to remain tense and unpredictable. Due to the presence of police reinforcement, full scale tribal clashes are unlikely; however, random attacks and retaliatory killings through guerrilla tactics or covert assassination is likely to continue. Although the roads are now clear due to police presence, the risk of roadblocks and attacks on travelling vehicles remains high.

The Goroka General Hospital, shops, banks, offices, and other business institutions are operating but with heightened caution and strict security and safety measures due to the prevailing high risk. Both Air Niugini and PNG Air Lines are also operating as per normal schedule. Schools in Goroka are currently on term break but will remain closed for an indefinite period depending on the situation. The provincial Education Board is yet to release a formal decision.

RESPONSE

On 21 September, the Eastern Highlands governor, provincial administration, local Members of Parliament and the police visited the deceased’s relatives in Korefegu Village in Unggai-Bena district to have an initiate peace negotiations with the people of Bena. The relatives of the deceased have demanded for the people involved to be arrested and jailed. So far, five suspects have been detained for questioning. The Henganofi district Member of Parliament is currently heading a peace mediation team, working alongside the provincial police commander to negotiate peace between both parties.