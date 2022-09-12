Papua New Guinea - Earthquake, update (GDACS, UNCT PNG, UNITED NATIONS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2022)

Following the 7.6 M earthquake that occurred in north-western Morobe Province (northern-central Papua New Guinea) on 10 September (UTC), the number of casualties is increasing.
According to the latest report of the Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team (DMT), at least four people have died due to landslides triggered by the seismic event, of which one in Madang Town, and three in Wau Town (Morobe Province). The same source reports at least four injuries and damage to some health centres, homes, rural roads and highways.
Furthermore, the Ramu hydropower station near Kainantu City (Eastern Highlands Province) was damaged, resulting in a total system outage across the Provinces of Eastern Highlands, Madang, and Morobe.
National authorities are providing the impact and damage assessment.