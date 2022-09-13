Papua New Guinea - Earthquake, update (GDACS, UNCT PNG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2022)

The number of casualties has increased after the 7.6 M earthquake that occurred in north-western Morobe Province (northern-central Papua New Guinea) on 10 September (UTC).

According to the latest report of the Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team (DMT), seven people died (six in Morobe Province and one in Madang Province), 24 others have been injured, and 389 houses collapsed (all in Madang Town). In addition, the same source reports widespread power outages, communication infrastructure disruptions and damage to roads and bridges.