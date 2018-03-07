07 Mar 2018

Papua New Guinea - Earthquake Update (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, Copernicus EMS, Media, Red Cross)(ECHO Daily Flash of 7 March 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Mar 2018 View Original

  • A strong aftershock with a magnitude of 6.7 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in the Western province on 6 March at 14.13 UTC, approximately 30 km south-east of the major 7.5 M earthquake of 25 February. USGS PAGER indicated a shaking up to "very strong" for 3 000 people and up to "strong" for 23 000 people. According to media, as of 7 March at 8.00 UTC, at least 18 people have been killed by the 6.7 M earthquake.

  • Following the 7.5 M earthquake, the Red Cross estimates that approximately 80 people have been killed. 143 000 people are reported as affected and 17 000 as displaced. Thousands are thought to be trapped in isolated areas after landslides blocked roads to the worst-affected communities.

  • Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated after the 7.5 M earthquake. Six grading maps (with damage assessment) have been produced.

  • One EU Civil Protection Mechanism expert in waste water management and water quality has joined the UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination Team in Papua New Guinea.

