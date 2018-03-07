Papua New Guinea - Earthquake Update (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, Copernicus EMS, Media, Red Cross)(ECHO Daily Flash of 7 March 2018)

A strong aftershock with a magnitude of 6.7 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in the Western province on 6 March at 14.13 UTC, approximately 30 km south-east of the major 7.5 M earthquake of 25 February. USGS PAGER indicated a shaking up to "very strong" for 3 000 people and up to "strong" for 23 000 people. According to media, as of 7 March at 8.00 UTC, at least 18 people have been killed by the 6.7 M earthquake.

Following the 7.5 M earthquake, the Red Cross estimates that approximately 80 people have been killed. 143 000 people are reported as affected and 17 000 as displaced. Thousands are thought to be trapped in isolated areas after landslides blocked roads to the worst-affected communities.

Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated after the 7.5 M earthquake. Six grading maps (with damage assessment) have been produced.