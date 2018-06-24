24 Jun 2018

Papua New Guinea: Earthquake Response Operation Update 2018 (March to May 2018)

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 08 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (746.94 KB)

On 26 February 2018, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit parts of the Southern Highlands of Papua New Guinea, significantly affecting the Southern Highlands and Hela Provinces. The Papua New Guinea Government's National Disaster Center (NDC), estimates that over 544,000 people have been affected throughout the five provinces, with more than 270,000 people in immediate need of assistance. The estimated death toll is currently at 100. Due to the remoteness of many of the areas struck by the earthquake, no complete assessments have been possible to date.

Months after the devastating natural disaster, people from the affected communities are still in need of assistance. Clean water and shelter are some of the most pressing challenges people are facing within these communities as they work to rebuild what was lost and regain their self-reliance. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Papua New Guinea Red Cross Society (PNGRCS) have been working with the Highland people to assist in the rebuilding and rehabilitation of their communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.