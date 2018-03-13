13 Mar 2018

Papua New Guinea - earthquake response

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 12 Mar 2018 View Original
© UNICEF PNG/2018/MEPHAM-11
© UNICEF PNG/2018/MEPHAM-11

Three huge earthquakes have left thousands in danger

By Simon Nazer

Communities in the remote highlands of Papua New Guinea are reeling from three huge earthquakes that struck within days, triggering massive landslides and wiping out entire villages.

Some 274,000 people need immediate help, including 55,000 children under five who are particularly vulnerable to injuries, hunger and disease.

Children are in a constant state of fear and exhaustion as relentless aftershocks continue to shake their homes and cause more landslides.

Vaccines and supplies to treat malnutrition that have reached health facilities and a UNICEF response team has been deployed to assist.

Recreation kits, school supplies, water containers, water purification tablets, tents and more medicine and replacement equipment for neonatal care is en route but more is needed. Children urgently need to be vaccinated, protected from diarrhoeal diseases, treated for malnutrition and they need safe clean places to be counselled and cared for while parents seek aid relief.

"There's nothing left of whole mountainsides where there used to be villages. There's been a massive outpouring of grief, shock and and fear, on top of the injuries and hunger." Karen Allen, Representative UNICEF Papua New Guinea

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.