Papua New Guinea - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 July 2020)
- An earthquake of 7.0 M at a depth of 80 km occurred 8 km off the southern coast of Morobe Province on 17 July. The epicentre was located offshore, approximately 118 km north-west of Popondetta Town (Oro Province) and 127 km south-east of Wau Town (Morobe Province).
- Tsunami Information statements have been issued indicating that no tsunami threat was present. JRC estimated a maximum tsunami wave height of 10 cm could have been generated.
- USGS PAGER estimates that up to 20,000 people were exposed to very strong and up to 96,000 people to strong shaking.
- According to media, as of 7 May, some damage to the coastal villages were reported and the seismic event was felt also in the capital city, Port Moresby.