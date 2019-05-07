Papua New Guinea - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 07 May 2019 — View Original
- An earthquake of 7.2 M at a depth of 127 km occurred in eastern Papua New Guinea on 6 May at 21:19 UTC. The epicenter was located approximately 33 km northwest of Bulolo town (Bulolo District, Morobe Province).
- USGS PAGER estimates that up to 761 000 people were exposed to a strong shaking and up to 913 000 people to a moderate shaking.
- According to media, as of 7 May at 8.00 UTC, no casualties and significant damage were reported, while power outages have been occurred in Bulolo and Lae towns (Morobe Province).
- Tsunami Information statements have been issued by the Regional Tsunami Watch Provider (BOM, Australia), indicating that no Tsunami risk was present, due to the high depth of the event.