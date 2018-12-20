Papua New Guinea – Earthquake (GDACS, USGS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 December 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 20 Dec 2018
- An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 M at a depth of 8.7 km occurred in eastern Papua New Guinea on 19 December at 21.37 UTC. The epicentre was 34 km east-north-east of Kandrian Town (New Britain Island) and 68 km south-south-west of Kimbe City. USGS PAGER estimates that 10 000 people were exposed to moderate shaking and 3 000 to strong shaking.
- As of 20 December at 8.00 UTC, there are no casualties or damage reported.