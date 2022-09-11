Papua New Guinea - Earthquake (DG ECHO & partners, GDACS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 September 2022)

On 11 September at 9:46 local time (10 September at 23:46 UTC), a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck about 67 km east of Kainantu, Eastern Highlands and 80 km north-west of Lae Morobe according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake was felt around the country, including in Port Moresby with moderate to severe shaking. A second earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 occurred at 10:42 local time about 73 km north-west of the epicentre of the previous earthquake.

The Disaster Management Team reported moderate to heavy damages to dwellings made from light materials and minor to moderate structural damages to multi-story buildings in communities around the epicentre and as far away as the Morobe provincial capital of Lae and in Goroka, Eastern Highlands, about 120 km from the epicentre.

According to the USGS, about 2.5 million people or 475,000 households live within 95 km of the epicentre.

The National Disaster Centre is coordinating with the Morobe and Eastern Highlands provincial disaster centres that have deployed teams, including local IOM staff, to conduct preliminary observations.