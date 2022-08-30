Papua New Guinea — Displacement in Hela, Southern Highlands and Enga Provinces (22 August 2022)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in partnership with the local authorities deployed the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) from 13 - 18 August 2022, to track and monitor population movements and identify the multi-sectoral needs including protection for the affected population in response to violence and displacement in the Highlands region. DTM has identified a total of 12,818 persons [2,319 households] displaced across 78 locations in Hela and Southern Highlands provinces. Alongside partners, DTM has identified 848 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) [246 IDP households] in two (2) locations in Kompiam district in Enga province. Though fighting is on-going, and the situation remains tense and fluid the assessment teams continue to work closely with partners to gather additional information on the situation of the affected communities.