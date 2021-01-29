PNG
Papua New Guinea - displacement due to clan violence in Tari-Pori district, Hela province - Landslide (DG ECHO partners, government, NOAA-CPC, Post Currier Papua New Guinea, The National Papua New Guinea, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 January 2021)
- At least 1,000 people are temporarily displaced by clan violence in the neighbouring local-level governments of Tagali and Tebi in Tari-Pori district, Hela province.
- Initial media reports indicate that several homes were also burnt during the fighting. There are at least four informal displacement sites in Obaya and Tari towns. Humanitarian partners are monitoring the situation closely.
- A landslide occurred on 27 January in Bulolo District (Morobe Province, northern coast of Papua New Guinea), resulting in fatalities. According to media, five people died and three are missing. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.
- Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Papua New Guinea on 29-31 January.