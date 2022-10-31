Papua New Guinea: Disaster Management Team Humanitarian Update No. 01 (As of 31 October 2022)

This update covering 8-31 October 2022 is produced by the Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team (DMT) in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Peace negotiations among conflicting groups in Porgera and Kompiam result in relative calm.

• IOM and CARE completed post-violence assessments for Porgera and Kompiam in Enga

• Fighting continues in Lumusa LLG, Mul/Baiyer, Western Highlands.

• IOM estimates 80,000 IDPs from highlands violence.

• Ministry of Defence distributed PGK 10M (USD 2.8M) earthquake response fund to earthquake-affected provinces of Morobe, Madang and Eastern Highlands.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Highlands Violence

A peace agreement between conflicting groups in Porgera, Enga has reportedly been reached. The Enga provincial government is currently validating this information. In Kompiam, random killings occur but a committee to negotiate peace among the warring parties has been established. Relative calm in both Porgera and Kompiam districts have allowed partner agencies to conduct assessments along with local authorities. The reports will be shared when finished.

Ongoing fighting in Lumusa local level government in Mul/Baiyer district, Western Highlands has prevented IOM from completing assessments done with the help of the Provincial Disaster Office and the police. Unconfirmed reports indicate population displacement and local police running out of food rations. So far, the provincial government has not sent a formal request to the Ministry of Defence for support.

The security situation in Mendi, Southern Highlands has returned to normal making relief operations possible. Partners attempted to travel to from Mendi to Tari in Hela to conduct assessments but made it only up to Nipa due to tensions and reported killings in Tari.

IOM estimates that 80,000 people are currently displaced because of the election-related violence in the Highlands region. The latest displacement assessment report will be shared once completed.

Drought

The National Weather Service found a decreased incidence and severity of drought in the country. Partners on the ground shared observations of drought conditions in four provinces. In Kerowagi district of Chimbu province, there are decreased water levels in rivers, creeks, and streams; 50 per cent capacity rainwater catchments; and there are increased incidences of typhoid and skin disease – the latter particularly among children. In Northern Bougainville district, water levels are high in rivers, creeks, streams an water bore holes but rainwater catchments are at 50 per cent capacity and there is increased incidence of malnutrition among children. Creeks and streams are dried up in Kokopo district, East New Britain, dams below critical levels, rainwater catchments below 50 per cent, lakes at very low levels, rivers, springs and bore water at decreased levels with the latter showing signs of contamination and town water supplies frequently cut. There is very little to no production of greens, very small yields of banana, smaller yields of taro and damaged kaukau crops. There is also increasing consumption of cassava. The Morobe Provincial Disaster Coordinator shared that they are conducting a drought assessment in the coming days but partners report that in Lae district, creeks, streams and springs are dried up, dams below critical levels, rainwater catchments below 50 per cent, lakes at very low levels and rivers and bore water at decreased levels with the latter showing signs of contamination. There is very little to no production of greens and kaukau, very small yields of taro and banana and increased consumption of cassava.

The district administration of Ungai Benna District in Eastern Highlands shared a special assessment of the combined impacts of the drought and the Markham Valley earthquake. The assessment revealed that in 28 villages in wards 1 to 7 of Lower Benna local level government, 12 houses were destroyed by the earthquake and 25,000 to 30,000 people are affected by the drought. Impacts include food scarcity and water borne diseases such as diarrhoea and Typhoid.

Markham Valley Earthquake

The provincial disaster management authorities of Morobe, Madang and Eastern Highlands published official post-earthquake assessment reports. The common indicators among the reports show that in total, 21 people were killed, 30 persons were injured and 1,076 houses were impacted in 18 districts across the three provinces. These figures are broken down as follows:

Based on the reported impacts on houses, 6,700 persons are estimated to be displaced including 1,600 students who were residing in the University of Goroka dormitory that was heavily damaged by the earthquake. Properties of other educational institutions were similarly damaged prompting the suspension of classes. Other community infrastructures and assets such as churches, health facilities, public buildings, roads, bridges, jetties, water access points, and food and cash crop gardens sustained damages as well negatively impacting social services, livelihoods and food security.