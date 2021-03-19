PNG
Papua New Guinea – COVID-19 outbreak (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 March 2021)
- Papua New Guinea has rapid increasing of COVID-19 infections and imposed nationwide lockdown. 19 of the country's 22 provinces reported clustered transmission cases and nearly half of the cases are concentrated in the capital in Port Morseby.
- Hospitals are reportedly turning away new admissions. The situation is deteriorating with the country's stretched health system where hospitals are largely understaffed and underfunded.
- The recent death of the first Prime Minister, Sir Michael Somare, has pulled public gathering. Tens of thousands of people have gathered at the farewell, sparking fears of it becoming a superspreading event that will increase the number of cases in the coming weeks.
- DG ECHO and its partners are currently assessing the situation.