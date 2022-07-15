Papua New Guinea: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Health Situation Report #133, 11 July 2022

Situation Summary and Highlights

As of 10th July 2022, PNG has officially reported a cumulative total of 44,751 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 662 COVID-19 confirmed deaths.

There were 23 new confirmed cases reported during the week, including cases from Enga (30%), National Capital District (NCD) (26%), Gulf (5%), New Ireland (13%), Eastern Highlands (4%), Chimbu (4%) and Hela (4%).