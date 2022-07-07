Papua New Guinea: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Health Situation Report #131, 27 June 2022

Situation Summary and Highlights

As of 26th June 2022, PNG has officially reported a cumulative total of 44,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 662 COVID-19 confirmed deaths.

There were 18 new confirmed cases reported during the week, including cases from Enga (44%), Western Highlands Province (33%), National Capital District (NCD) (5.6%), Western Province (5.6%), Chimbu (5.6%) and Jiwaka (5.6%).