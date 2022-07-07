PNG

Papua New Guinea: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Health Situation Report #131, 27 June 2022

Situation Summary and Highlights

  • As of 26th June 2022, PNG has officially reported a cumulative total of 44,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 662 COVID-19 confirmed deaths.

  • There were 18 new confirmed cases reported during the week, including cases from Enga (44%), Western Highlands Province (33%), National Capital District (NCD) (5.6%), Western Province (5.6%), Chimbu (5.6%) and Jiwaka (5.6%).

  • Over 280,108 people are fully vaccina ted, and over 339,482 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

