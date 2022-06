Situation Summary and Highlights

As of 19th June 2022, PNG has officially reported a cumulative total of 44,691 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 658 COVID-19 confirmed deaths.

There were 30 new confirmed cases reported during the week, including cases from Enga (90%), East New Britain (3.3%), National Capital District (NCD)(3.3%), Madang and Hela (3.3%).