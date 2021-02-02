Papua New Guinea – Conflict in Tari-Pori District, Hela Province (DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 February 2021)

Clan violence in Tari-Pori district on 28 January resulted in 18 deaths, injuries, destruction of property and the displacement of the local population. 6,000 people have been affected and 1,406 are internally displaced as a result. A total of four sites have been established for those displaced by the violence in Hoiyabia, Tagali, Tari Women’s Guest House and Kikita. In Hoiyabia, they are sheltering in the local primary school and guest house, with others hosted by local families. Urgent needs include food, water, sanitation and hygiene. DG ECHO is closely monitoring the situation and its humanitarian partners are assessing the situation and distributing immediate assistance. There are concerns that there may be renewed violence in retaliation to this recent incident.