Papua New Guinea – Conflict In Tari-Pori District In Hela Province (2 February 2021)

Clan violence in Tari-Pori district on 28 January 2021 resulted in human displacement, injuries, deaths and destruction of property among other negative impacts. An estimated 6,000 have been affected. A Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team was deployed to the affected area to support data collection useful to inform evidence-based multi-sectoral responses to the needs of the affected population. Working closely with the Hela Provincial Government and partners on the ground including the United Church in Hela Region (UCHR), the DTM team is gathering information from identified displacement sites and the initial findings are presented in this displacement profile. As humanitarian teams on the ground are continuing their assessments within the current security restrictions, the figures may continue to evolve.