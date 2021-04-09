Papua New Guinea – Conflict In Tari-Pori District In Hela Province (11 February 2021)

This displacement profile gives an update on the situation of people displaced because of clan violence that happened on 28 January 2021 in Tari Pori District in Hela Province. Humanitarian teams on the ground continue to work closely with the local authorities and partners in gathering displacement data including providing humanitarian relief. People previously displaced to Tari Women’s Guest house (transitional site) have moved to Pangale Haus located in Tari town. It is reported that the situation has calmed and many of those displaced across the 4 sites assessed intend to return to their homes. Figures reported in this profile may continue to evolve.