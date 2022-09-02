Papua New Guinea: Conflict-induced Displacement — Hela, Southern Highlands and Enga Provinces (31 August 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

There was an escalation in violence from 24-28 August in Mendi town, Southern Highlands province. The situation slightly improved since 29 August to date, and remains fluid.

Several houses were burnt down during the fighting, forcing at least 1,978 persons (321 households) to leave their homes.

Women and children constitutes the majority of persons displaced (78%) in the recent fighting in Mendi town, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to 15,644 (2,886 IDP households) that were identified through the Displacement Tracking Matrix from 13-30 August 2022 in Hela, Southern Highlands, and Enga provinces.

The assessment teams continue to work closely with partners to gather additional information on the affected communities in Hela, Southern Highlands, and Enga provinces. Data from Enga covers only two (2) identified IDP groups.

Overall, total number of IDPs is estimated to be higher, and not all IDP sites have so far been assessed in the three provinces owing to security reasons.

ANALYSIS

15,644 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

2,886 IDP Households

19 Displacement-affected Communities

94 IDP Locations Identified

KEY FINDINGS

Assessment teams have so far identified 15,644 IDPs in Hela (9,580), Southern Highlands (5,216) and Enga (848) provinces. Access to IDP communities in Enga province is limited and partners identified 848 IDPs (246 IDP households) in two locations.

The assessment teams continue to gather additional data including the breakdown on particularly vulnerable groups such as women heads of household, pregnant women, old persons, and persons living with disabilities.

Education services have been disrupted in the affected locations, and a number of children are unable to attend school.

A number of IDPs continue to hide in the bushes and mountains, and there are reports of Sexual and Gender-based Violence including in the recent fighting in Mendi. The affected population is in immediate need of food and non-food items, potable water, emergency shelter, healthcare services, and protection.