HIGHLIGHTS

• Official assessments from Morobe, Madang and Eastern Highlands indicated 21 total deaths and 30 people with injuries.

• 1,076 permanent, semi-permanent and traditional houses damaged or destroyed.

• PGK 10m (USD 2.8m) from the PNG national government and USD 100k from the Red Cross Society of China presented to the Secretary of Defence and National Disaster Committee Chairman.

• Morobe provincial government distributed basic shelter kits to some Markham District villages.