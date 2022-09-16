Papua New Guinea: 7.6M Markham Valley Earthquake (Morobe, Madang, Eastern Highlands) - Disaster Management Team Flash Update No. 04 - 16 Sep 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• The total number of confirmed deaths is now 12. The number of people with injuries is now at 42

• Assessments were completed in Morobe and Eastern Highlands provinces. Primary observations conclude that damages were mostly limited to dwellings and other structures made from light materials.

• A hoax message claiming that government disaster authorities predicted another devastating earthquake would occur spread rapidly on social media platforms and accounted for the bulk of calls received by the hotline.

• Remote parts of Madang, Morobe, and Eastern Highlands have yet to be assessed.