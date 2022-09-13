Papua New Guinea: 7.6M Markham Valley Earthquake (Morobe, Madang, Eastern Highlands) - Disaster Management Team Flash Update No. 03 - 13 Sep 2022

This update is produced by the Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team (DMT) in collaboration with humanitarian partners

HIGHLIGHTS - Another earthquake has occurred near the epicentre of the original earthquake.

The number of reported deaths rises to nine, and the number of injuries to 30 persons.

In Madang town, at least 432 houses have collapsed. Assessments are still underway in areas closer to the epicentre.

20 houses in Leron-Wantoat and Umi-Atzera, destroyed; 54 families displaced in Markham District of Morobe Province

A total of 35 calls received by the call centre on 12 September reporting landslides, injuries, deaths, destruction to houses, food gardens

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A third earthquake has occurred near the epicentre of Sunday’s earthquake. This one occurred at 1:32 a.m. local time (UTC+10) with a magnitude of 5.2 about 48 km east of Kainantu, Eastern Highlands province, as reported by the UN Geological Survey of the USGS. It was deep-- 98.48 km (61.19 miles)—but generated moderate shaking in the area.

Two days since Sunday’s earthquake, information continues to emerge on its impacts. The number of confirmed deaths has increased to nine with the number injuries reported at 30 people.

In Morobe province, the provincial disaster centre with local NGO partners have begun assessments via road from Lae to Markham Valley. Sites covered in the assessment today include, Leron-Wantoat LLG and Umi-Atzera LLG in Markham District. A total of seven communities were visited in both LLGs. Damages observed include 20 houses which collapsed during the earthquake and affecting 54 families. Immediate needs observed were emergency shelter materials, access to potable water, bedding, kitchen and household items, and psychosocial support for children.

Ampan and Garam primary schools in Umi-Atzera LLG have suspended classes and sent children home.

Secondary impacts from the earthquake included a fallen high-voltage power pylon that caused a bush fire resulting in the burning of five houses. Affected families are now living in one tent.

In Madang province, further assessments were conducted in Utu village in Transgogol LLG which identified another 43 houses, mostly “semi-permanent” structures made from light materials elevated on wooden posts, have collapsed bringing the total to 432. There were no reports of casualties. The provincial disaster centre has reached out to district government authorities and the Member of Parliament for remote Rai Coast district, which is closer to the epicentre, but are yet to receive any further information regarding impacts there.

Missionary Aviation Fellowship began aerial surveys soon after the earthquake to survey damages but hampered by weather and dense cloud cover affecting aerial pictures. On 12 September a second flight commenced, and the pilots were also able to land at Mebu airstrip in Rai Coast. The aerial survey revealed some landslides but not much damage to villages. Conversations with villagers on the ground at Mebu confirmed they were “shaken” but otherwise okay.

In Eastern Highlands province, the provincial disaster centre has begun an initial assessment, mainly along the Okuk Highway from Goroka through Kainantu to Yonki and Kassam Pass. In Obura-Wonenara District of Eastern Highlands Province, a 16-year-old girl was killed from falling rocks in Woku village, Ward 8, Lamari LLG. A family of six who sustained severe injuries by fallings rocks near the foot of Mt. Yelia, were medivacked by Manalos Aviation to Angau Hospital. Six people also with minor injuries from fallen debris are now in Marawaka Health Centre receiving treatment. Communities in Lamari LLG from wards 1 to 13 are traumatized by the impact of the earthquake.

At the University of Goroka more than 1,600 boarding students are currently residing in classrooms or with relatives in Goroka, after a multi-story dormitory was damaged. The University has suspended classes for 2 weeks. The provincial government is waiting for a report from the university so they can support with accommodation where necessary.

K92 Mining Limited, a gold mine in Kainantu, has resumed operations after a brief suspension. A formal inspection was conducted following mining protocols on the underground mine, surface infrastructure, and the health and wellbeing of its personnel which cleared the mine to commence operations.

At the National Command Centre, a total of 35 calls were received by the call centre on 12 September. Most were reporting landslides, injuries, deaths, destruction to houses, food gardens, landslides, while some general inquiries on the earthquake and possible tsunamis or aftershocks. Nine calls were from Eastern Highlands; ten calls were from Madang and eight calls were from Morobe. The remaining calls were from Oro, Western Highlands, Gulf, National Capital District, and West New Britain. For most of 13 September, the call centre was offline due to disruptions in communications lines.

RESPONSE

The PNG Defence Forces completed aerial reconnaissance over affected areas of Morobe, Eastern Highlands, and Madang provinces and they are compiling their findings.

The National Disaster Centre through respective Provincial Disaster Centres in Morobe, Eastern Highlands and Madang have commenced on the ground assessments together with non-governmental organizations to assess damages. Reports received from these assessments will inform the National Response Sub Committee to produce a National Response Plan to respond to the needs of the affected people.