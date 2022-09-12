Papua New Guinea: 7.6M Earthquake – Morobe, Madang, Eastern Highlands Provinces - Disaster Management Team Flash Update No. No. 02 - 12 Sep 2022

This update is produced by the Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team (DMT) in collaboration with humanitarian partners

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of reported deaths rises to seven, and the number of injuries to 24 persons.

• In Madang town, at least 389 houses have collapsed. Assessments are still underway in areas closer to the epicentre.

• Widespread power outages and communications infrastructure disruptions are hampering efforts to collect and share information.

• Reports on minor to moderate damages to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure are still being assessed.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

One day following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck about 67 km (41 miles) east of Kainantu, Eastern Highlands, information is beginning to emerge on its impacts. The number of confirmed deaths is now seven— including three newly reported deaths in Kabwum district, Morobe, at the epicentre of the quake, according to Police Commissioner David Manning.

In Morobe province, the provincial disaster centre conducted aerial assessments with the PNG Defence Force today. A ground assessment will follow from Tuesday, 13 September, via road from Bulolo to Markham Valley.

So far landslides have been reported in Bulolo, Wau, and Boana. Damages to dwellings in those areas are still being assessed. Minor damages to several public roads and highways are still being assessed. Minor damages to some buildings in the port city of Lae were also reported, but details have not been made available.

In Madang province, a limited assessment just of Madang town conducted by the provincial disaster centre reported 389 houses, mostly “semi-permanent” structures made from light materials elevated on pilings, have collapsed. At least ten injuries were reported at Karenek Ward One. Due to widespread power outages and damages to communications infrastructure, reports from districts closer to the epicentre, including Rai Coast,

Usino Bundi, and other rural stations have not come in yet. The Rai Coast district Member of Parliament, Kessy Sawang, is organizing an assessment mission to the affected areas including, Nankina, Mebu village, Tauta subdistrict station and Teptep sub-district station near the border of Madang and Kabwum, Morobe, on Wednesday 14 September.

In Eastern Highlands province, the provincial disaster centre has not yet begun an initial assessment. There have been preliminary reports of about ten students injured by debris falling from a recently constructed multi-story dormitory building at the University of Goroka. Details of the injured persons are still being collated. Cracks in a bridge and some roads in Kainantu are being assessed. Engineers are assessing damage to the Yonki Dam hydroelectric power station infrastructure that has resulted in power outages across the Highlands, Madang and Morobe provinces. A landslide at Kassam Pass was reported that damaged a 25-seater bus, but the passengers inside escaped unharmed. The Kainantu Mine reported that there was damage to its underground operations and other site infrastructure.

On the first day the emergency hotline was activated to report earthquake-related casualties and damages the call centre received 23 phone calls. Of those, three reported damages to properties in Madang province and one reported a death and an injury. The remaining calls were general enquiries from other parts of the country about the possibility of a tsunami or aftershocks.